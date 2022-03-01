Alana Rasmussen, 13, won a state hunting skills competition recently for kids 11-13 years of age in the intermediate division.
During the 4H Hunting Skil-a-thon and Archery Competition, kids completed a written test. In the written portion, kids were quizzed about a variety of shooting sports skills and information, including, targets, archery identification and maps, along with various shooting scenarios.
“It challenged my brain,” Alana said. “But it was very fun to do.”
Alana has experience hunting with her family. However, she mostly hunts with a rifle instead of a bow and arrow.
“Now that I’ve learned more about archery, I’d like to go on an archery hunt,” she said.
Alana has been involved in 4H since she was 8. She raises chickens and raised the Grand Champion meat chicken last fall at the Bonneville County fair.
“I love to take care of and show chickens; this year I’ll show a mini-steer named Ricky,” Alana said.
She’s also taken lots of classes in the Family, Consumer and Science area at the Bonneville County Extension office. Her mother Aliece Rassmussen teaches classes in photography, sport fishing, hiking and barn quilting. Barn quilting is painting a piece of wood to look like a quilt block and hanging it on a barn, garage or house.
“I have loved the photography and oil painting classes. I enjoy being outside so any class that takes me outside into nature is my favorite,” Alana said.
This summer, Alana wants to take a horse 4H class for the first time. She’ll ride her grandfather’s horse named Tarnation, in showmanship, trail riding and anything else that peaks her interests, she said.
As for the future, Alana is interested in geology and forestry. She spends her free time playing the piano, reading, sketching, painting, spending time with her farm animals and learning animal husbandry and genetics. She’s been training her new dog, she kayaks, hikes, shoots basketball hoops, and beats her dad at wiffleball, she said. She babysits, writes comic books and soon will start training for triathlons.
“I’ll run in four triathlons this summer,” she said.