It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Newly fallen snow blankets homes and trees decorated with Christmas lights, giving them that wintery glow and in-spite of COVID-19 stores are filling up with shoppers looking for the perfect gifts.
This Christmas season, area 4Hers, leaders, parents and Cal Ranch stores wrapping gifts for shoppers at Cal Ranch and raising money for 4H scholarships too. Cal Ranch Stores provide gift wrap and ribbon and 4Hers wrap up customer purchases for a donation.
The next gift wrapping events at the Ammon Cal Ranch Store are December 18th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., December 19th from 2 p.m., to 6 p.m., December 23rd from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and December 24th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nine-year-old Eliana Castillo lent a helping hand at an event last week.
“We get to talk to people and tell them the story of 4H,” Eliana said. “I think it’s really good to have fundraisers like this to help with scholarships.”
Eliana’s mom, Heather Rutledge, president of the Bonneville County 4H Advisory Council helps organize the event along with vice president Sherry Glick and Katie Chadwick, assistant manager of the Ammon Cal Ranch store. 4Hers can apply for scholarships paid for with and assortment of fundraisers like the gift wrapping fundraiser. Some of the things the scholarships help with are; expenses association with educational conferences, and travel to national and state competitions and local camps - like the summer 4H camp held in Alpine, WY, Rutledge said.
“It’s good for the kids to put their faces out there during fundraisers like this to help the future of 4H,” Rutledge said.
Veteran 4H mother and leader for the last 40 years Betty Anderson is always ready to help with anything to do with 4H. Last week, she was helping out at the fundraiser.
“I had four daughters in 4H and now I’m helping the next generation. I’m so glad we’ve been able to have this fundraiser,” she said.
Vanessa Cordova of Ammon watched while kids wrapped a gift in brown paper dotted with green Christmas trees and finished off with bright red and green plaid ribbon and bows in every color under the rainbow.
“My kids were in 4H but now they’re too old to be in it, so when I saw this, I wanted to support 4H,” Cordova said. “I like that the kids are doing the wrapping but that they have supervision too.”
Cal Ranch assistant manager Katie Chadwick was pleased to hold the event to assist the local 4H organization, she said.
“I grew up attending 4-H day camps but became more involved in college and it opened up my eyes to a whole new world,” she said. “I love 4H and one day I hope my kids want to be in 4-H too.”
Chadwick has plans to offer educational, animal nutrition events this spring at the Ammon Cal Ranch store in cooperation with representatives from Nutrena and Purina. The educational events include gifts for participants like weight tapes, used to estimate how a market animal is progressing.
“The clinics teach kids general nutritional information like basic nutrition requirements of animals along with new products on the market. It’s a way for the kids, and for us to get involved in the community,” Chadwick said. “Events like the gift wrapping fundraisers are good for them to get involved and interact with the community and speak to people. That is huge.”