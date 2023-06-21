4-Hers ride horses during 4-H Horse Camp recently.

4-Hers ride horses during 4-H Horse Camp recently. 

 Photo courtesy of Kristin Shurtz

On July 13, kids, parents and volunteers are invited to celebrate 50 years of summer 4-H camp-outs during a special dinner/dance at the Alpine, Wyoming, 4-H Horse Camp.

This party is to celebrate past and present volunteers and participants. Located near the Idaho-Wyoming border outside of the town of Alpine, Wyoming, the 4-H Horse camp is open to all East Idaho kids.

