On July 13, kids, parents and volunteers are invited to celebrate 50 years of summer 4-H camp-outs during a special dinner/dance at the Alpine, Wyoming, 4-H Horse Camp.
This party is to celebrate past and present volunteers and participants. Located near the Idaho-Wyoming border outside of the town of Alpine, Wyoming, the 4-H Horse camp is open to all East Idaho kids.
This year the camp is July 11 to 14. Kids have until June 30 to sign up.
The horse riding camp offers exceptional horse experiences, education and life skill lessons taught by experienced volunteer instructors, according to their website. The camp promotes independence and self confidence where kids can make new friends while learning new skills.
Lots of classes include; three levels of Western and English riding, cowboy dressage, horse soccer, driving, trail, parade drill, halter and showmanship, working ranch, various levels of roping, barrel racing, pole bending along with leather working, Western line dancing, dutch oven cooking, art, macrame and a whole lot more, said parent and volunteer Kristin Shurtz.
There’s activities even when the sun sets, like bingo, roasting marshmallows over a fire and evening clinics where horse-related topics are explored, like; dental care, hoof care, proper saddle fit, and even a class about bits, Shurtz said.
The first horse camp began in 1973 with kids and 30 horses near a store and rodeo arena in Alpine. It was the dream of Ed Duren, George Hamilton, Steve Peeples and Jim Hawkins who wanted to offer a camp to teach kids western horsemanship skills and training techniques.
That first 4-H Horse Camp started with a bang for the 27 girls and three boys who attended. Jack Huyler of California, Wayne Stear of Boise, Glenn Holms of Oklahoma and Donna Erickson of Idaho led the group. Carl Jones and Dwayne Wagoner also helped out. Huyler was the assistant headmaster of the Thacher School for Boys, Stear was the drill master of the ElCapps Bareback Riders in Boise and Dr. Holms was a retired dean of veterinary medicine at Oklahoma State University, according Cindy Bramwell, who wrote up this history of the camp.
The following year, the camp was joined by Camp 66, a group of Idaho Falls special-needs children. The 4-Hers worked with the children under the direction of Maude Warfel from the National Foundation for Happy Horsemanship for the Handicapped in Pennsylvania.
The next year, the camp was moved to the Elk Refuge east of Alpine where 51 4-Hers attended along with 135 special-needs kids.
“The camp proved to be a very exciting and a moving experience for both groups as friendships developed,” Cindy Bramwell wrote.
Camp wasn’t held in 1975 because many local 4-Hers participated in the 1975 National Wagon Train Bicentennial trek across Southern Idaho.
In 1977, enrollment increased to 116 members and 140 horses and became a family camp. It established its role in the Eastern Idaho 4-H Horse program.
The program was held at Indian Creek from 1978-1981 but enrollment faltered. Some changes were made and the enrollment of 4-Hers and parents has increased since. 1996 was a record year with 250 horses and 290 4-Hers, parents and instructors attending, Bramwell wrote.
“Many people over the years have given of their time and talent to provide support and instruction to this camp. Without their sacrifice we would not be able to provide a camp of the quality and cost that we have today,” Cindy Bramwell wrote. “To all of them we give a heartfelt thank you, and to those who dared to dream of such an activity so many years ago, we give our support to keep the dream alive."
Over the years, volunteers have spent countless hours creating horse arenas, running water lines, power lines and maintaining the old rustic grounds. Volunteers are welcome to come to the annual work day at camp on June 24, Shurtz said.
As kids, today’s volunteers often attended the camp as youngsters.
“Horse camp is a really great program," Shurtz said. “It was part of my summers growing up and now as a parent I’m taking my kids.”
Current and past volunteers and participants are invited to attend the dinner/dance on July 13, and are asked to RSVP to Kristin Shurtz at RSVP@shurtzkristin@gmail.com.
For more information, email AlpineHorseCamp@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at Alpine 4-H Horse Camp. Financial donations from the public along with donations of tack or bingo prizes are always welcome.
