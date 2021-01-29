As a 2020 winner of the 4H Agriculturist award, Hunter Warnke is spreading the good word about 4H.
Hunter 14, goes to every 4H event possible. Last year, he went to several retreats and last December he helped out at a 4H fundraiser helping to wrap Christmas gifts for customers at the Cal Ranch store in Ammon.
“I like promoting 4H to the public. I really like events like this to explain to others what happens in 4H,” Hunter said.
There are Agriculturist Awards in several different categories. Hunter chose the livestock category. The award is given after a 4Her receives gold seal awards, which recognize superior achievement.
In the livestock category, Hunter kept perfect record books and excelled at fitting, showing, quality and demonstrations of six different species — a market steer, a dairy cow, a dairy goat, a market goat, a market lamb and a market swine.
Additionally Hunter and his parents, Brandi and Matt Warnke, keep 4H livestock at their property for four of Hunter’s friends.
“A lot of my friends live in town and keep their animals at our house because they don’t have the space. It gives them an option to be in 4H,” Hunter said.
As a career, Hunter wants to be a large animal veterinarian. He joined FFA and takes ag classes at Skyline High School to learn more about agriculture, even though he’s a full time student at Compass Academy both in Idaho Falls.
“I have a lot of different decisions I need to make and a career in ag is one of them,” he said.
He wants to own a small farm on the side. His family started with one cow but now have around 20 head of cattle, about 50 meat chickens, goats and sheep, he said.
“I want to have farm, land and livestock but I don’t want it to be too big because there’s just one of me,” he said.