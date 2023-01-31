Jackson Boyle

All of Jackson Boyle’s hard work paid off when he was recognized by two cattlemen’s associations last week.

Jackson earned the most points at the Bonneville County 4-H fair by raising 11 head. He was given a silver buckle from the Bonneville County Cattleman Association and a leather belt from the Idaho Cattlemen’s Association during the BCCA annual meeting in Idaho Falls on Jan. 26.

