All of Jackson Boyle’s hard work paid off when he was recognized by two cattlemen’s associations last week.
Jackson earned the most points at the Bonneville County 4-H fair by raising 11 head. He was given a silver buckle from the Bonneville County Cattleman Association and a leather belt from the Idaho Cattlemen’s Association during the BCCA annual meeting in Idaho Falls on Jan. 26.
The award is based on a point system. For the 2022 award, Jackson showed two steers, two bred heifers, three cows, two bull calves and two heifer calves. In the last five years, Jackson has exhibited 25 beef projects. He’s been in 4-H since he was 8 and has also raised pigs, lambs and goats along with his family’s registered polled Herefords.
“I’ve been working toward this award for a few years and I’m really happy my family encouraged me to do it. I thank my dad and grandpa Stan Boyle for having all the animals and allowing me to take them to the fair,” he said.
Winning the award is a family affair. Jackson was inspired by his father, Steven Boyle, who won the BCCA buckle in 1995. His cousins Marlee Doman, Tanner Doman and Eli Doman won in 2012, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Eli said after last year’s win, “Now that I’ve won it, I’ll help my cousin Jackson Boyle win it, too.”
“Points are based on how well your animals place. I’ve been trying to win it for the last two years so after Eli won it last year, it encouraged me to take more animals,” he said.
He credits his family for raising quality Herefords for four generations. And he is grateful for all their help throughout the season and at county fair time.
“Family is very important. There is no way I could do all this myself without help from my parents, brothers and sisters, grandparents, cousins and aunts and uncles. I knew a lot of the animals I took would rate super high,” Jackson said.
He said setting a goal and achieving it was rewarding.
“It takes perseverance and you will never fail so long as you are trying to achieve something, even though the result might not be exactly what you are looking for,” he said.
As for this 4-H year, Jackson will take fewer animals to the fair but is looking ahead and planning to help his younger sister Katie Boyle earn the award in a few years.
Jackson also gives credit to the community who support youth.
“I’d like to thank everyone who supports 4-H, because it would not be possible without everyone pitching in, like the leaders who volunteer and all those who buy 4-H animals,” he said.
In addition to being in 4-H, Jackson is a first year wrestler for Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls. He competes in the 98 pound and 106 pound weight categories.
“We actually travel alot and have gone to Reno and Wyoming. Our team works hard to raise enough money to do all these awesome things and our team is on a good course to do really well again this year,” he said. “A lot of things in life you don’t have to work hard and have fun, but wrestling is one of those sports that takes constant drilling and effort. Mid-season training is tedious but it pays off in the end.”
As for the future, Jackson is interested in dentistry and joining his dad in his dental practice in Idaho Falls. Jackson’s parents are Steven and Nicole Boyle.
