Joining 4-H and a city basketball team has enabled Rylee Western to meet new people, since she is new in town.
Last July, Rylee, 11, and her family moved to Idaho Falls from Etna, Wyoming. Her parents are Josh and Daina Rydalch and Chris Western.
“Since I’ve been here I’ve made quite a few new friends,” she said.
She’s also new to 4-H and is learning more about sewing and learning how to use a new Brother sewing machine she received as a gift. In the club, Rylee and other club members will sew several projects and pick a final project to enter into the Bonneville County Fair this fall. She belongs to the Sew What 4-H club led by Kelly Mullinaux and assisted by Marilyn Culp.
“My mom’s friends gave me some lessons so I already have a little sewing experience,” she said. “I’ve made some hot pads for Christmas gifts and a mat for the top of my dresser.”
Recently, Rylee and other club members were learning how to make a neck warmer. Mullinaux selects projects that teach basic sewing skills and advance to more difficult skills. Some of the skills the neck warmer project teaches are measuring, marking and sewing straight lines. Rylee picked a gray and white flannel fabric for her project.
“This project should be easier when we get to the next part,” Rylee said. “Right now, there’s lots of pinning and straight sewing. I’m so excited to get it done so that I’ll have something warm to wear.”
In addition to playing on a city basketball team, Rylee has plans to raise a 4-H market lamb in the Country Kids 4-H Club in Bonneville County. Rylee is a member of the Silver Sage Girl Scout troop. Rylee is a big sister to two and loves being outside when it's warm. She enjoys socializing and meeting new people, said her mom Daina Rydalch.
