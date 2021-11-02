Colston Bingham won two blue ribbons during his first year in 4H but he just has one for his scrapbook.
“I tied my blue ribbons to my sheep’s pen and she ate one of them,” Colston said.
Colston, 8, of Goshen, won the ribbons in showmanship and quality. He named his sheep Molly after a cow the family has of the same name. His sheep Molly was black and unique because there weren’t many other black sheep in his club or at the fair. He belongs to the Bingham County Wooly Terrors 4H Club led by Ilene Nelson. His parents are Brian and Britini Bingham.
Colston was hoping for a male sheep because he already had Thunder picked out for a name. Colston’s sheep was a Suffolk-cross sheep which he sold at the market sale.
“I cried because I didn’t want to sell her,” Colston said.
In spite of that he plans to raise another market sheep next year, then he'll eventually try raising a market steer.
Keeping Molly at the best weight was difficult. He walked her often and tried to feed her properly to achieve a perfect weight, which was another learning experience.
“She didn’t weigh as much as we thought at first. We were lucky and barely made it,” Colston said. “For exercise my mom would let me walk her to the neighbors and back to lose weight but then she lost too much.”
Colston enjoyed meeting new friends in 4H and looks forward to next year. He’s hoping to get a sheep that’s a little easier to catch and control next time.
“Molly was especially hard to catch at first,” he said. “We have a little barn and we have enough people that we could walk up to her slow and hurry up and catch her when she was next to the wall.”
In his spare time, Colston enjoys riding dirt bikes and hunting.
“I like riding dirt bikes, hunting and doing 4H,” he said. “I’ll do 4H as much as I can and I’ll do it as long as I can.”