Last summer, Merrisa Schwartz completed a year as secretary of the Idaho 4-H State Teen Association, and this summer she’s completed her 4-H volunteer certification and works as a summer 4-H assistant at the University of Idaho’s Canyon County 4-H Extension office in Caldwell.
In between, she completed her freshman year at the College of Southern Idaho in Caldwell. She plans to double major in psychology and sociology.
Schwartz, 19, is a graduate of Columbia High School in Nampa where she was involved in her school’s student body leadership, the National Honor Society, the Teens Against Tobacco Use program and she earned a second diploma showcasing her advanced academic achievement through the AP Capstone Program, she said.
She was also active in FFA until she was a high school sophomore and then focused solely on 4-H.
“For me, the appeal of 4-H was the leadership opportunities. The people in our club were really supportive of me and there seemed to be more opportunities there for me,” she said. “Initially 4-H helped me develop my personality and I wanted to get more involved to see where it would take me in the future.”
Schwartz belonged to the Sunny Ridge 4-H club which focused on cooking, baking and sewing. She was also on a First Tech Challenge 4-H robotics team for three years and competed on a 4-H land management team.
“Through 4-H, I’ve met people who have had an amazing influence on my life, and I wanted to get to know them better and spend more time with them,” she said. “I never had animals in 4-H. I was totally involved in the family and consumer side of 4-H.”
This summer, her job as a summer 4-H program assistant has been rewarding.
“I help out at the fair and all the activities that go along with the day camps and I’ve hosted a few day camps myself too,” she said. “It’s been a great job to keep me involved with the 4-H community during my college years, when leading a club isn’t a feasible option.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 4-H officials have sought to find ways to reach children at home. One way has been through craft kits where kids are given materials to complete fun crafts at home while still engaged in learning.
“The kids are going to be making a cotton ball catapult, pipe cleaner animals and even a light up bow tie,” she said.
In the future, Schwartz plans to continue volunteering in her community and remain active as a 4-H leader.
“I’m just glad to have this position to help out our community at this time,” she said. “I want to focus my career on promoting the connection between the 4-H youth development program and building resiliency against trauma in children. I believe the 4-H program is a great way to help youth in less-than-desirable circumstances develop positive attributes, hobbies and mentor connections which are integral parts of human development.”