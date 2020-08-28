Skylar Schoenecker has finished her third year in 4H, and among a variety of other projects, she raised a wild duck.
Skylar, 12, decided to raise a duck because they’re a challenge and different from other 4H poultry projects.
“Ducks are wild and don’t like us, but I love them. It’s fun because they are unique and they show differently than a chicken,” she said.” When I looked on social media I saw that no one else was showing them, so they stand out a little more.”
Skylar’s family also raises ducks for their eggs. Her parents are Charles and Versie Schoenecker of Nampa.
“We gather the eggs every morning. They are richer in omega-3 and higher in protein than chicken eggs,” Skylar said.
Along with the ducks Skylar raised Cornish-cross meat birds to sell.
Additionally, she shows rabbits in 4H just for fun.
“This is my first year having a rabbit project. I leased a Netherland Dwarf rabbit to show in the quality class. They’re mainly raised as pets and have huge hearts and even bigger personalities,” she said.
Skylar also raises Guinea pigs along with many other members in her Canyon County Sunny Ridge 4H Club in Nampa led by Victoria Murphy.
“Many of us have navigated to Guinea pigs. There are 13 different breeds with all kinds of different coats,” she said. “Guinea pigs are easy keepers. You can keep them inside in hutches if you don’t have the space for livestock. They’re fun to raise as they have great personalities. Some are more social than others but all are fun.”
She also shows a Papillon-Dachshund mix dog named Scrappy Doo in showmanship classes and they’re working towards competing in obedience classes.
“He is one of my favorite projects. He’s my best friend and he follows me everywhere,” Skylar said.
Skylar has learned a lot with her Dutch oven cooking and baking projects and enrolled in a gardening project to grow the vegetables needed to feed to her Guinea pigs. The Kohlrabi vegetable she grew in her gardening project won a blue ribbon and an award of excellence.
“All of those are non-animal projects people can take in 4-H. I’ve found gardening is one of the harder projects because it’s difficult to make sure the fruit and vegetables are at their peak in time for the fair,” she said.