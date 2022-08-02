Addison Walker joined her best friend Brynn Freeman in a Reins and Horseshoes class during Bonneville County’s 4-H Blitz Week recently.
During the week, kids can take classes taught at the county’s Extension office. There’s a wide-variety of classes offered in cooking, sewing, crafts and lots of other subjects taught by 4-H leaders, volunteers and grant holders. Blitz Week is held during spring break and during summer vacation in early June.
Addison, 11, said she learned how to braid paracord into a set of reins for her mule or horse and how to decorate a horseshoe to use as a decoration. Addison’s parents are Justin and Candace Walker of Idaho Falls.
“Making the reins was the funnest, but both were something fun to try,” she said.
In addition to participating in Blitz Week, Addison is a full time 4-Her. She joined 4-H last year and raised a market meat goat and a dairy heifer.
Right now she’s considering using the money she earns from selling her market meat goat to buy a new horse or mule. Her family owns both.
We have some mules but I want another one, so why not,” she said.
The family uses them to pack out game they shoot on hunting trips. They hunt for bull elk, deer, and antelope, she said.
“Mainly we hunt bull elk and deer,” she said. “Last year I got my first three-point mule deer and this year I got my first two-point deer and a six-point bull elk. Hunting is a lot of fun and it’s great to spend time outside away from people.”