Addison Walker
Buy Now

Addison Walker

Addison Walker joined her best friend Brynn Freeman in a Reins and Horseshoes class during Bonneville County’s 4-H Blitz Week recently.

During the week, kids can take classes taught at the county’s Extension office. There’s a wide-variety of classes offered in cooking, sewing, crafts and lots of other subjects taught by 4-H leaders, volunteers and grant holders. Blitz Week is held during spring break and during summer vacation in early June.

Tags

Recommended for you