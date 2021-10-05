Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Ari Bingham’s first year experience in 4H took off like a rocket.
With his Sage Gem Bantam Cockerel show bird named Rocketman, Ari won first place in showmanship at the Butte County Fair and second place at the Eastern Idaho State fair. Ari is nine. His parents are Nic and Kirsten Bingham and he belongs to Anne MacConnell’s BirdBrains 4H Club in Arco.
Rocketman is a cockerel, which is a rooster under a year old. Ari said being judged for the first time was a challenge.
“The judge asked me a lot of questions and I was scared, but I acted confident,” Ari said “Winning felt great but it was so surprising that I got first because it was my first year in 4H and there were a lot of kids competing, and I forgot one part of showing the chicken so I thought I hadn’t done well enough. After I won, I felt happy.”
Ari also raised four Red Sexlinks hens that he auctioned at the fair. He did well with them also, said his mother Kirsten Bingham.
“Ari sold his chickens for so much because the community rallies behind these kids and helps them have a great time. The auctioneer kept saying, ‘Look at that first year smile’, and up the bids went,” Kirsten said.
The Bingham’s moved to Arco recently from downtown Denver. Nic Bingham is originally from Idaho Falls and the family loves being close to grandparents, great-grandparents and a number of aunts and uncles in the area, Kirsten Bingham said.
“4H was a great way for us to get to know people here in Arco. We had so much fun at the fair we ended up camping there in our little, old trailer the last two nights even though we only live a mile away,” Kirsten said. “Everyone was so welcoming to us.”
Ari spent lots of time reading about chickens before he picked the Sage Gem Bantam breed.
“I picked my breed by researching online to see the characteristics we wanted in a chicken. We wanted a high egg layer and colored eggs,” Ari said. “They lay light green eggs.”
Rocketman is part of the family now.
“I’ll keep Rocketman and show him again next year even though he is very loud,” Ari said.
Next year Ari plans to raise more market chickens and raise a market pig too.
In his spare time, Ari likes riding dirt bikes, taking care of his bee hives, playing outside and art.