Spencer Rigby is no stranger to horses and riding, but recently he learned to make some tack to use when riding.
In the Reins and Horseshoe class offered by the Bonneville County Extension office in Idaho Falls, Spencer, 13, braided a set of reins out of paracord. The class is taught by Emily Frazier who also teaches the class at the annual horse 4-H Camp. The week-long camp is held each summer in Alpine, Wyoming.
“Some friends were going to the class and asked me, 'Hey do you want to do this class?’” Spencer said.
In the class, students also decorated a horseshoe to use as a decoration for themselves or to give aways as a gift. The class, along with numerous others, are offered during Blitz Week, a week set aside for kids to take classes during spring break and the first week in June when school is out of session.
“I like to ride and rope, so these reins will come in handy,” he said.
Blitz Week gives kids an opportunity to sign up for a week’s worth of classes in 4-H but it’s also attended by kids who sign up for a longer 4-H commitment. Spencer raises market pigs and market goats in the Boots and Blue Jeans 4-H club led by Jan Cervantes. He’s pretty comfortable and knowledgeable about how to raise pigs, but he’s challenged by the goat species.
“This is my first year raising goats, and it's a good experience, but I feel a little lost. Jan is a good leader and is helping me to learn,” Spencer said.
He’s saving the money he earns from selling his market animals for college. He’s considering being a veterinary technician as a career
In his spare time, Spencer likes to rope, ride dirt bikes and ride snow machines. His parents are Dave and Martha Spencer.