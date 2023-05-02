Ali Allen is in her second year of archery 4-H and shoots with a compound bow.
Ali, 11, had never participated in a sport in 4-H when she decided to give archery a try. However, she has participated in cooking classes in 4-H during Bonneville County’s Blitz Week. Blitz Week is held so kids who might not be signed up for regular 4-H clubs can sign up for a variety of activities for a week in the spring and again in the summer.
“I just wanted to try archery and I found I really liked it,” she said. “It gets me out of my comfort zone to do something I wouldn’t normally do.”
Ali belongs to the Flaming Arrows 4-H club in Bonneville County led by Kelly Mullinaux and assisted by Annie Culp.
The kids started shooting at targets placed at 8 to 10 yards away and recently were shooting from 10 to 12 yards. Ali said she’s making progress in the sport.
“I do pretty good. It’s a challenge to aim and to handle the bow depending on how much it weighs. Some are lighter than others,” Ali said.
Eventually the kids in the club will shoot at balloons pinned onto the targets, a highlight of the class, Mullinaux said.
“It’s just a nice, relaxing sport. It’s nice to be outside in the fresh air,” Mullinaux said. “This is a beginning archery club where we don’t have serious competition at this age. It's just where kids can have a good time.”
In her spare time, Ali likes sculpting with clay and she likes to knit. Her parents are Josh and Lena Allen of Firth.
