Rebekah Mobley has targeted archery for the last four years in 4-H.
She likes the challenge of the sport plus its uniqueness.
“Archery is not a common sport. I really like archery,” she said.
Rebekah is 12 and belongs to the Bonneville County Flaming Arrows Archery 4-H club, led by Kelly Mullinaux and assisted by Annie Culp.
Although she likes archery, she doesn’t plan to take the sport to the next level and compete.
“I just do it for fun. Archery is just super fun,” she said.
Rebekah used to practice in her free time but lately she’s not had a lot of extra time with school and school activities. In addition to archery, Rebeka likes music. She plays clarinet in her school’s band.
She wants to be a robotics engineer when she grows up, and recently competed in the Seaperch robotics program sponsored by Naval Nuclear Laboratory at the INL.
Rebekah shoots the compound bow and prefers it to the recurve bow. She learned early on that even though she is right handed, she is left-eye dominant so she shoots a left-hand bow.
In the club, safety is emphasized. Kids are taught to only point their arrows and bows down range. They are instructed to only shoot an arrow at a designated target and never dry fire a bow to keep from damaging the bow. While archery can be done indoors Rebekah prefers to be outdoors.
“We’ve learned a lot of safety lessons in the club and we almost always practice outside,” she said.
She suggests others should try the sport, made popular in the “Hunger Games” series and other movies.
“I’d recommend archery to anyone because It’s really enjoyable,” she said. “It’s the only thing I do after school right now.”
Kids can try both shooting the recurve and the compound bow. They usually begin shooting at targets 8 to 10 yards. Distances are gradually increased. Recently the distance was increased to 10 to 12 yards. Often high school aged kids shoot at targets that are 60 meters away. A highlight of the class is when the kids shoot at inflated balloons pinned onto the targets, said Mullinaux.
“Of all the shooting sports, archery is the most relaxing,” Mullinaux said.
Rebekah’s parents are William and Kylie Mobley and the family lives in Idaho Falls.
