Ember Mendoza is the newest president of Rigby High School’s FFA chapter.
She’ll serve from March of this year through March 2022. Mendoza, 17, is a junior and looks forward to paying it forward as president.
“One of my goals is to prepare the new officer team for leadership,” she said. “I’m really excited but also a little intimidated and hope I’ll be as helpful as the previous leaders were to me. They were amazing.”
Mendoza credits older FFA members with encouraging her to run for the chapter’s highest office.
“I started thinking about it and I thought, ‘you know why not? It’s my last year, so go for it,’” she said. “It’s definitely a lot of responsibility and kinda stressful getting things started up, but very fun.”
She said, one of the challenges she faces is getting to know other FFA members on a more personal basis.
“Many of them are a lot younger and I know them but I want to get to know them better and make those personal connections,” she said. “It’s been a little hard doing that so fast but it’s all working out.”
Mendoza first enrolled in FFA after taking a few ag classes. A teacher encouraged to try out for the parliamentary procedure team which was her first competitive experience in the chapter. Competition isn’t new for her.
She’s also raised and shown market lambs in 4H and will continue raising and showing lambs through the FFA program.
“I’ve shown lambs in 4H and have continued showing market lambs in FFA since I was a freshman,” she said.
In addition, Mendoza will be helping organize Ag Day for Rigby School District third-graders. The event is held in the spring where the chapter, advisers and community work together to teach kids about all that agriculture has to offer.
“It’s one of the biggest events we do each year, and it’s getting bigger and more popular than ever,” she said.
As for the future, Mendoza has always wanted to be a veterinary technician. She has worked at South Fork Veterinary Clinic in Rigby. This summer she’ll work at Pristine Mobile Detailing, a vehicle detailing business and continue to help out on the family feedlot too.
She plans to get a veterinary technician degree at the College of Southern Idaho following graduation.
“I’ve always wanted to go into that profession and working on the feedlot has really helped,” she said.
In her spare time she plans to ride her new horse named Dutch in a few area jackpot rodeos and continue helping out at the feedlot just for fun. She plans to have animals in the future.
“Livestock and horses are a lot of work and expensive but they’re worth it,” she said.