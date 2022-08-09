Emmett Allen not only learned how to bake cookies and pop popcorn but learned all about the different types of each in a 4-H class.
Emmett, 10, enrolled in the cooking and baking class held during Blitz Week, a week-long time where kids can take short classes that interest them.
“I enrolled because I like to learn all kinds of new stuff and have fun,” Emmett said.
Bonneville County’s Blitz Week is held twice each year, during spring and summer breaks from school. It's a way for kids to participate in 4-H without a long commitment, like when they enroll in a livestock class.
This class was taught by Amy Hawkes, 17, through the AmeriCorps network of national service programs supported by the U.S. government and foundations, corporations and other donors where adults can help youth through public service, according to their website.
Hawkes also taught classes during Blitz Week in sewing, cooking and baking.
“I wasn’t in 4-H when I was younger. I love this experience,” she said. “I want to do social work as a career or something involving kids.”
The class Emmett took was held over two days. In it he learned about the different varieties of popcorn and about various toppings used.
In the cookie class he was taught about molded, dropped and rolled cookies. Along with many other cooking principles, he learned how melting the butter affects the finished product.
“We learned how to make the perfect cookie,” Emmett said. “My favorite is the chocolate chip cookie and how to make it light and fluffy. Making cookies was my favorite thing to bake in the class.”
In his spare time, Emmett likes to play outside with friends. He is the son of Sean and Monica Allen.