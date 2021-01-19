Gracie Warnke is considering raising an unusual goat breed in 4H.
“I really like to raise animals more than any other thing in 4H. I’ve raised breeding animals and market animals but this year I want to raise a Nigerian dairy goat because I wanted a smaller animal, and they are very cute,” she said.
Gracie, 12, breeds her own livestock and raises their offspring as her 4H projects.
Her parents are Matt and Brandi Warnke. Gracie is also considering experimenting with soap and lotion making from the goat’s milk they have and entering what they make into the Bonneville County Fair next fall.
They are also thinking about adding goat milk to their diet and learning how to make goat cheese.
“We look at YouTube videos and will contact several other goat clubs to learn more. You can reach out to other 4H clubs for information and step out of your comfort zone,” Brandi Warnke said. "Leaders help each other. We’ve done that to help other kids too.”
Gracie also raises a Hampshire/Hereford Heritage cross pig in 4H.
“We don’t always win because the Hampshire breed is the preferred breed,” she said.
Gracie also introduces others to 4H.
“She’s given some animals to her cousins to raise to see if they’re interested in joining 4H in the future. They’re still too young to join 4H but they’re trying it out,” Brandi said.
Along with the education and fun that comes from belonging to 4H are disappointments too like when a beloved animal gets sick or dies.
“Like other 4Her’s we have lots of stories of how after raising an animal it dies right before the fair,” Brandi said. “There’s lots of tears.”
Gracie also likes Family and Consumer Sciences projects, some of which include sewing, robotics and rocket making. And there’s lots of fun things to do at the county fair. Gracie especially likes the annual Cup Cake Wars held at the county fair where teams of two bake and decorate the best-tasting dessert.
“They are given a theme and it’s very intense,” Brandi said.