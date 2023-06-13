Josiah Cecil

Josiah Cecil 

Josiah Cecil is learning the fine art of carpentry from his grandpa Mel Kasper and he’s selling what he makes at the Mackay Farmer’s Market again this summer.

Josiah, 13, has made wooden step stools, toy rifles, cradles and book ends. The market is held every Saturday throughout the summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Heritage Park on US Highway 93.

