Josiah Cecil is learning the fine art of carpentry from his grandpa Mel Kasper and he’s selling what he makes at the Mackay Farmer’s Market again this summer.
Josiah, 13, has made wooden step stools, toy rifles, cradles and book ends. The market is held every Saturday throughout the summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Heritage Park on US Highway 93.
“My Grandpa Casper lives close, in Moore, and has shown us how to use all his carpentry tools and how to make everything. It’s fun,” Josiah said. “I sell what I’ve made at the farmers market and a few other places like Jack’s Travel Plaza in Arco and at various craft fairs like the Mackay Christmas Bazaar and the Arco Festival of Trees, which are both held before the Christmas holidays each year.”
Josiah is a big help around the cafe called Scoops Corner Cafe, which his parents Jesse and Mindy Cecil purchased and renovated. The cafe adjoins the Main Theater where the family shows movies on Friday and Saturday nights.
Josiah has learned to operate theater equipment, plus he works as a cashier and handles orders at the 1940s-style soda bar in the cafe.
He’s famous for making the Mt. Borah Ice Cream Mountain, which is gigantic. It is five scoops of ice cream dressed with brownies, whipped cream and toppings.
“I also wait tables and make Italian sodas and espresso drinks as well,” he said.
In addition to learning business skills at the cafe and theater. Josiah is also learning about the tax side of the business from his dad, Jesse.
In the past, Josiah has raised a market pig and has shown his horse in 4-H but this year he decided to join the Lost River’s Straight Shooters Club to learn how to shoot skeet instead. His leaders are Jeremy Hampton and Amber Beck. The club is in Butte County.
Josiah hopes to put his newly learned skills to use hunting deer and chuckers. In his spare time, he likes hunting and fishing, traveling and visiting museums.
As for his future, he’s considering a career in either business or carpentry
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.