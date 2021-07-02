Just ask 11-year-old Clara Fondow about her 4H chickens, then sit back and enjoy a whole lot of information about them in a very short time.
First there’s Ginger, a golden cuckoo marans chick. Helen is a cherry-loving hen that’s red in color. Roxy is a barred rock breed. Lily and Midnight are bantam cochins and Sunset, a marans hen, is her favorite of all.
Put them all together the Clara has seven hens and five chicks.
“We have quite a mixed flock. Actually we have six-and-a-half hens, our silver sebright bantam is half the size of the other hens. She’s very small, but she’s very loud, she has a big personality,” Clara said.
The family started their flock after a neighbor suggested Clara might enjoy raising chickens in 4H, said her mother, Lara Fondow, of Moore. Clara’s dad is Eric Duval of Nebraska.
“We started a flock because of her interest in raising chickens in 4H. We have quite a mixture of breeds,” Lara said. “I had been interested in getting Clara into 4H but I was glad to get help from our neighbor who is on the Butte County Fair Board to help us figure it out.”
This year, Clara is trying out raising a totally different breed, a golden cuckoo marans. The breed is ginger-colored and lays reddish eggs. The breed originated in the La Rochelle’s area in southwestern France.
“She actually has five of them this year,” Lara said. “Our bantam order got changed because there was an issue with the Bantams that didn’t hatch well this year.”
The golden cuckoo maran is an all-around chicken that is raised to show and to sell. The breed is unique and rare in the area.
Clara has excelled at raising chickens and showing them. She won grand champion in the market chicken category last year at the Butte County Fair in Arco. And she’s good at showing her chickens.
“There’s a routine that we have for showing the different parts of the chicken to the judge,” Clara said. “You do different poses to show the judge the back, the breast and both sides.”
Clara’s chicks cost around $14, and last year one of her chickens sold for $120.
“There was a person who really wanted them and went above and beyond to buy them. I was so happy they went to a good home,” Clara said.
This year Clara will concentrate on raising chickens again but next year she wants to raise a market lamb too. She belongs to The Butte County Bird Brains 4H club led by Anne MacConnell, of Arco.
“Anne and her girls are really good mentors for the other kids,” Lara said.
Clara added, “For me 4H is a really fun education experience to learn about a bunch of different things and I learn about responsibility too.”