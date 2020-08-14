Caitlin Okeson is a veteran of 4-H day camps taught at the Bonneville County 4-H office.
Caitlin, 12, just completed a class on baking and cooking taught by Kim Berg.
“I’ve taken sewing, gardening, string art and I’ve gone to Blitz Week too,” she said.
Caitlin has so many interests, she said it’s hard to pick a favorite.
“I enjoy a little bit of everything. I like making my own food plus it’s fun to eat the food I make,” she said. “I just really like food and enjoy cooking and baking.”
Caitlin’s parents Kent and Heather make taking the day camps possible. Heather Okeson appreciates all the 4-H has to offer especially during the COVID-19 pandemic which added variety to their stay-at-home days.
“Our kids were able to continue doing educational crafts at home with online instruction,” she said. “4-H is awesome, not only price-wise but the classes are taught by volunteers who do it out of the goodness of their hearts, and who are teaching valuable skills like cooking, sewing, gardening and science. There’s so much variety.”
Often, entire families participate in 4-H like Caitlin who along with her younger sister Lucy like going to day camps together.
“It’s fun to do things with my sisters and maybe even with my brothers. We have lots of siblings,” she said.
A day camp that especially stands out is a class when a chef from Lucy’s Pizza taught the kids how to make pizza.
“It was really fun and my sister Lucy took it with me. She was pretty young and the time and wasn’t that interested but she is very interested in cooking now,” Caitlin said.
Caitlin has also enrolled in a science day camp and hopes to eventually join a 4-H archery club.
Outside of 4-H, Caitlin takes swimming classes, ballet lessons, and tennis lessons. She likes to read, going for a run and taking bike rides with her siblings.