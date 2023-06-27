Eliana Cecil

Eliana Cecil

Eliana Cecil juggles a lot of interests along with 4-H.

Eliana, 16, is vice president of her Butte County 4-H club called the Lost River Straight Shooters. The club is led by Jeremy Hampton and Amber Beck. Previously, Eliana has raised a market pig and participated in horse 4-H, but this year she decided to try something different. In the club, kids can pick what they’re most interested in learning. There’s skeet shooting, bow and arrow and learning to use a rifle when hunting.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.