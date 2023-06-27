Eliana Cecil juggles a lot of interests along with 4-H.
Eliana, 16, is vice president of her Butte County 4-H club called the Lost River Straight Shooters. The club is led by Jeremy Hampton and Amber Beck. Previously, Eliana has raised a market pig and participated in horse 4-H, but this year she decided to try something different. In the club, kids can pick what they’re most interested in learning. There’s skeet shooting, bow and arrow and learning to use a rifle when hunting.
Eliana likes hunting deer in the fall but decided to try skeet shooting to learn a new skill.
“Learning to shoot trap has greatly improved my marksmanship and it's really interesting,” she said. “In the club, you can choose whatever you want to learn to do.”
She also likes baking and cooking for the Scoops Corner Cafe and for the local farmers market. Her parents, Jesse and Mindy Cecil, purchased and renovated the cafe island adjoining theater a few years ago. The cafe is connected to the Main Theater where the family shows movies on Friday and Saturday nights.
All the kids help with the family business and are given opportunities to learn each part of the operation. Eliana enjoys working in the cafe and has a love for the creative aspect of food preparation. Eliana has become famous for her sourdough bread and her sweet cream pie, which is a local favorite.
“It's really fun. I like helping with cooking and baking for the cafe and for the farmer’s market too. Baking is like creating little pieces of art,” she said. “We learn a lot of good skills about life, good money management, human interaction and people skills. Plus I’m excited to be earning money for college."
The cafe and theater are located on Main Street and the farmers market is held at Heritage Park on US Highway 93, just a little north of Main Street.
Eliana is interested in a career as a pharmacist.
“After studying chemistry last year, I realized I like working with different compounds and chemistry and I’ve always loved math,” she said. “Pharmacy is a natural fit for those interests.”
In her spare time, she likes baking, Rubik's cubing, reading and learning different aspects of running a business. She’s on track to finish an associate's degree at the College of Eastern Idaho as she finishes her high school diploma.
