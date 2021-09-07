Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Kalisi Griggs is following in her father, Zack Griggs’ footsteps in raising and showing livestock.
Kalisi Griggs, 17, raises 4H market sheep and steers. Her Dad is quick to a lot of credit also to her mother Michele Griggs. This is Kalisi’s ninth year in Fremont County 4H.
“My dad showed cattle and I started to show cattle when I was younger,” Griggs said. “I love what 4H teaches. My favorite thing about 4H is all the lessons you learn from it, like working hard no matter what, never giving up, and working for what you get instead of having things given to you.”
This year she’s raising a Simmental steer. Her mainstay is raising Suffolk–Hampshire-cross sheep. She’s meeting her goal of starting her own business of raising sheep. This year she has eight ewes and a buck with her goal being to eventually show the lambs she raises. She’s expecting her first crop next spring.
“One day I want to have a facility like the people we buy our lambs from. They have a really nice set up and use genetics. It would be super fun,” she said.
Griggs belongs to the
In her spare time she plays softball and wants to be a Registered Nurse in the future. She is a Certified Nurse’s Assistant and works at the Carriage Cove Short Stay Rehabilitation in Rexburg.