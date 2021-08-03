Since Aly Griggs got into raising livestock in 4H, she’s added another breed, and she’s even started her own goat herd.
Aly, 15, of St Anthony, has raised 4H market Hampshire pigs since she was 8. She won reserve champion with one of her market pigs several years ago at the Fremont County Fair in St Anthony.
Three years ago she started raising Boer market goats, and last year she was reserve champion at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot with her market goat.
“I thought it would be fun to add another breed but I’m not sure I’ll raise steers. Goats are not as stinky as pigs and they have a fun personality. Teaching them to walk is easier and they have fun personalities. I’ve raised Hampshire pigs. Pigs tend to get lazy, especially when they get hot,” she said.
She joined 4H after she watched her older sister Kalisi Griggs, 17, raise 4H market sheep and steers.
“Because of her, I thought 4H would be fun,” she said.
She has big plans in the future. Until now she’s purchased 4H animals from others.
“I started my own little goat herd and will have them bred and show what I raise,” she said.
Her parents are Zach and Michele Griggs of St Anthony and both have helped her be successful in 4H, she said.
Aly is considering a career as a pediatrician and definitely plans to raise livestock the rest of her life.
“I just like animals,” she said.