Jesse Dickerson

Jesse Dickerson

Jesse Dickerson likes to make crafts and joined 4-H to learn how to sew various projects for himself or for gifts.

“This is my first year in a sewing club and I joined because it gives me a chance to sew things I really like, like stuffed animals,” he said.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.