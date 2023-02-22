Jesse Dickerson
Jesse Dickerson likes to make crafts and joined 4-H to learn how to sew various projects for himself or for gifts.
“This is my first year in a sewing club and I joined because it gives me a chance to sew things I really like, like stuffed animals,” he said.
Jesse, 11, belongs to the Sew What 4-H club. He joined because his older sisters had so much fun last year in the club led by Kelly Mullinaux and her helper Marilyn Culp.
“My two older sisters joined this club last year and some of the projects looked really fun,” he said.
Jesse, 11, often has to work harder at making crafts because he’s left handed and most tools are made for those who are right handed.
“I use left handed scissors but I had to figure out how to use the chalk for marking lines,” he said
In his spare time, Jesse likes to play board games, video games, soccer and the piano.
His parents are Tyrone and Laura Dickerson. As for the future, Jesse is very interested in astronomy and marine biology.
“I like space and like to look through my telescope and I like fish and marine biology, either would be the funnest career,” he said.
Sea life fascinates him so much he likes to create likenesses of them.
“I’ve made stuffed animals like a squid, an octopus, and a cuttlefish. I just like sea creatures and am very interested in sea life,” he said.
