Callum McLeod picked a Boer goat as his first 4-H project in Bonneville County.
“I wanted to do something simple my first year in 4-H so I decided to raise a market goat,” he said. “I just like animals and I think goats are really fun and I think he likes me because I give him food, kinda like I like my mom because she gives me food.”
A friend of his family purchased three goats for three club members and averaged the price so the kids could get a good start on their livestock projects.
Callum, 11, belongs to the Foothills 4-H Club in Idaho falls. This year he’s also raising a mule, just for fun.
“I love him — he’s a little stubborn but he’s the cutest little guy,” Callum said. “I like to take him out on a walk but sometimes he finds a patch of grass he likes and decides, ‘No, I’m staying here and eating grass.’”
Callum also enrolled in a baking class during Blitz Week offered at the county’s extension office. Kids learned how to make dropped, rolled, molded and bar cookies during the class taught by Amy Hawkes, a part-time summer employee. Blitz Week is offered during spring break and summer vacation, the first week in June for kids who might not have time for a longer 4-H commitment. The Extension office offers a variety of classes from sewing, to crafts to cooking and painting.
“I decided to sign up during Blitz Week because it sounded like something fun. I love cookies and I thought it would be something fun to make for my family,” Callum said.
He’s also signed up for classes in archery and crochet.