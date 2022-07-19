Callum McLeod picked a Boer goat as his first 4-H project in Bonneville County.

“I wanted to do something simple my first year in 4-H so I decided to raise a market goat,” he said. “I just like animals and I think goats are really fun and I think he likes me because I give him food, kinda like I like my mom because she gives me food.”

