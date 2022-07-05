Hero Quan is always on the lookout for new opportunities.
Hero, 12, raises a rabbit in 4-H, takes week-long classes during Blitz Week offered at the Bonneville County Extension office in Idaho Falls and likes to head to 4-H camp each summer.
“I like having all kinds of experiences that I can benefit from as I grow up,” he said. Recently he enrolled in a baking class held during Blitz Week.
“I’m interested in cooking and baking, and I like to make things from scratch and then have the satisfaction of eating it,” he said.
Sweets are his favorite.
“Cookies are one of my favorite desserts. I love making them and I love eating them. My first choice is the S'mores bar cookie we made today,” he said.
His mom signed him up for classes during Blitz Week
“She saw some information about Blitz Week and told me it looks like a place where I could learn some new things and make some new friends,” Hero said.
Hero has taken other two-day classes, including one about robots and he belongs to a rocks and minerals club. In his 4-H club he raises a Himalayan rabbit named Aubrey. His 4-H club is named the Homestead Helpers.
Even though he’s just 12, he’s thinking ahead about a career. Hero is interested in health and animals.
“I want to do something health-related to animals, maybe a eterinarian or something,” he said.