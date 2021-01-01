In just two years in 4H, Eliana Castillo has completed three livestock projects and multiple family and consumer science projects involving baking, sewing and table settings.
Eliana is 9 years old, and her favorite projects relate to animals.
“I just love animals,” she said. “I’ve had a market goat, a dairy goat, breeding goats and this year I want to raise goats, a pig and fiber sheep and maybe even a pregnant sheep in the breeding category.”
In the fiber sheep category, a sheep’s wool is graded for quality. Last August, due to COVID-19, the number of 4Hers allowed on the Bonneville County Fairgrounds was limited.
“I’m most excited about the sheep and swine projects and hopefully this year there won’t be the COVID-19 restrictions at the county fair. Hopefully we can pull off the 2021 fair better than the 2020 fair,” she said. “Last year was fun but it would be better if we could hang out with our friends as well as show our animals and other projects.”
Eliana’s parents are Johnny and Heather Rutledge of Idaho Falls. Eliana’s mom, Heather Rutledge, is the president of the Bonneville County 4H Advisory Council. She grew up in 4H and has encouraged her children to get involved.
“It’s really good to teach them how to take care of animals and how to budget their money and what it takes to make money in agriculture,” Heather said. “The livestock projects teaches kids the importance of the agriculture industry and how to care for the animals, like how to give shots, worm, trim hooves and how to identify health problems early.”
Eliana’s grandmother, Betty Anderson, raised Heather and her three sisters in 4H and has been a leader for 40 years in the Bonneville County 4H program.
“I raised four girls in 4H and now I’m helping with the next generation,” Anderson said.