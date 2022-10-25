You’d think Londyn Lovell would never ride a horse again.
Londyn, now 6, was just 4 years old when she and her family were with some horses in their pasture. A dominant horse didn’t see her and pushed into the horse Londyn was near. Londyn was knocked down, and rolled over as the horse stepped over her.
“It happened right before our eyes. We think it was divine intervention that she wasn’t stepped on and there were no broken bones or blood. She was scraped up and bruised. It really scared all of us,” Jordelle Lovell said. Londyn’s parents are Josh and Jordelle of Ririe. “The gelding is 17 and a great big teddy bear who didn’t mean to hurt her.”
Londyn didn’t ride the rest of that summer but the night after the accident Londyn asked if she could help her mom with the same horse in the round pen.
“Putting her in the round pen with me helped her gain confidence back and it was the coolest experience to see the horse respond to her. It was magical afterwards when he came over to her with his head down and let her take his halter off,” Jordelle said. “It was a formative moment for her.”
Riding lessons are giving Londyn additional confidence, Jordelle said. Of all the animals the family has, Londyn said horses are her favorite.
“I like riding our horses Jim and Jess at a slow trot and a slow lope,” she said.
The family has five horses and the entire family camps out during the annual 4-H horse camp held each summer at Alpine, Wyoming. Londyn and her three older siblings are very active in 4-H showing livestock and in horse 4-H.
As a Cloverbud, Londyn is learning 4-H basic. When she turns 8 she’ll be able to show livestock too, like her older siblings. She’s learning from her older brothers and sister — Boston, Michael and Gwyn — who have lots of experience in 4-H.
“She’s watched and helped out her brothers and sister and is learning how to judge livestock and what it takes to be a good showman,” Jordelle said. “She’s a pretty good showman already. She helps wash, show, feed and brush the animals to help her get ready for when she gets old enough it won’t be a brand new experience. She practiced judging her siblings this year as we practiced — she loved telling them what to do.”
Londyn’s even learned the heartbreak of when it comes to selling market animals.
“She was pretty sad when her oldest brother’s sheep sold. that can be hard sometimes,” Jordelle said.
Londyn is also learning to rope with a stationary plastic steer head called dummy roping. She also likes to ride in her grandparents', Ron and Tammy Lovell on the farm and help where she can, Jordelle said.
Londyn likes all the family animals including three little kitchens, their mom and dad, a teenager cat and a dog, she said.
For fun she likes playing the Minecraft video game with her siblings and her dad.
“Minecraft is really fun. I like building really big houses,” she said.
