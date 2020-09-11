One day Katelyn McCausey’s mom brought home a couple of 4H lambs for her and her older sister Brianna to raise and show in 4H.
“I joined 4H when I was 9 and I kind-of didn’t have a choice. My mom brought home two lambs and just taught us and we learned from there,” she said.
That was 10 years ago and the decision by their parents Robert and Debbie McCausey changed their lives for the better. Today both Katelyn, 19, and Brianna, 23, have aged out of 4H, but the experiences both good and not-so-good will remain for the rest of their lives.
The sisters belonged to the Woollybuggars Club in Fremont County led by their mom Debby McCausey.
“There have been a lot of ups and downs. My biggest down was when I broke my arm because I thought I wouldn’t be able to show since I had a cast on. I couldn’t even hold a halter let along a lamb’s head, but it all played out okay and I happened to get my cast off right before the fair,” she said.
Another unknown about raising livestock is keeping them healthy, McCausey said.
“It’s inevitable that a lamb will get hurt a few days before the fair,” she said. “You work your butt off all summer and then in the fall you don’t have a lamb to show.”
The pluses of raising and showing livestock is being rewarded for hard work.
“When I was 14 or 15, I won the Round Robin event and got trophies and ribbons. I was terrified of cows so the Round Robin was extremely intimidating for be but winning made me a lot more confident around cows,” she said. “I also won reserve champion one year and one of my friends got grand champion so that was also a great experience.”
She said advancing to the Eastern Idaho State Fair was another highlight.
“Last year I started participating in the state fair and that’s probably my favorite memory from all of it because it was an amazing experience to compete against so many other people and I definitely learned more than I ever knew about showing there,” she said.
McCausey was also active in FFA at her school but her freshman, sophomore and junior years in high school. During her senior year, she concentrated on 4H only. The sisters raised Suffolk Hampshire cross sheep and McCausey started breeding them in 2017 and has used the lambs she raised from birth for her fair projects.
“I have loved being in 4H. It’s taught me responsibility and has taught me how to be kinder and more helpful toward people and animals,” she said. “I have made a ton of friends and it’s always been a part of my life. I can still tell you the names of every sheep I raised.”
In her spare time McCausey enjoys just sitting in the barn and being with her sheep and loves anything to do outside including hunting and fishing.
Currently, she’s thought about breeding sheep and selling lambs to 4H members at a more affordable price, or being a large animal veterinarian, or a surgical technician, a veterinary technician or an EMT.
“My career plans are all over the place right now. I just have no idea yet,” she said.