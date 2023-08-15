June Mann wrapped up her 10th and final year in 4-H by raising three livestock projects over this last summer.
She raised a market polled Hereford steer, a market Boer goat and a polled Hereford heifer.
Mann, 18, is the daughter of Evan and Sharla Mann. The family lives in Idaho Falls and the Manns and their parents, aunts and uncles and cousins have a long history in 4-H. She belongs to the Foothills 4-H club in Bonneville County, which is one of the oldest in the county and begun by her grandparents Stan and Joy Boyle.
“4-H is a really big family deal for us and lots of our cousins. Every year the fair is like a family reunion. 4-H is so special to us and a time where we are around family and animals and make lots of memories,” she said.
Mann plans to have animals in the future but on a smaller scale.
“I’d like about 20 head of registered Herefords and I definitely want to have chickens,” she said.
She believes she’s learned some valuable lessons raising and showing animals in 4-H.
“It’s helped me develop a good work ethic, which sets you apart from your peers,” Mann said. “4-H and my family have been huge blessings in my life.”
She’s especially partial to the Hereford breed. This year she named her market steer Tuba.
“He has been the best ‘last year’ project for me,” she said. “Herefords are so gentle and have temperaments that are very manageable and very easy to be around. I think they are the prettiest breed, and we even have matching red hair colors.”
Mann is heading off to Brigham Young University-Idaho to college this fall where she plans to major in business finance. She’ll use the money she earned from selling her 4-H livestock over the past 10 years to help with college.
