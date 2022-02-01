Abbie Butikofer, 4H
After spending two years in Cloverbud 4H, this year Abbie Butikofer, 8, is old enough to be in 4H for kids between 8-18 years of age, and she can’t wait.
As a Cloverbud she showed a Buff Orphington hen named Butterscotch. And a Barnevelder hen named Babe. She showed Babe in showmanship and in the quality class. Like older 4H kids, Cloverbuds keep record books, attend meetings, and are responsible for daily feeding and caring for their animals. They gain experience showing their animals like older kids but aren't judged like the older kids. Instead, the Cloverbuds receive rainbow-colored ribbons, said her mom Chelsea Butikofer. Abbie’s parents are Austin and Chelsea Butikofer of Idaho Falls.
This year, Abbie will show Butterscotch and also show another chicken who is a Sussex breed and can’t see.
“She’s blind and she’s really cute and really kind. She’s one of the calmest chickens we have,” Abbie said.
“The cool thing about Cloverbuds is they can participate in a number of projects like the older kids and if they want to show livestock, the rule is, the livestock can’t weigh more than the child, so chickens give younger kids a way to participate and have that experience too, “ Chelsea Butikofer said.
During the week-long fair, kids keep their animals at the fairgrounds and make daily trips there to take care of them; feed them, clean their cages and make sure they have plenty of water, just like at home.
“It’s a lot of fun too,” Abbie said.
This year Abbie will show a pen of three meat chickens during the annual fair livestock auction in August.
“We had a rooster named Rudy who ran after me and tried to peck me. He went bye bye,” she said. “Now we have a bunch of hens and a rooster who’s pretty nice and quiet.”
Abbie has plans for any money she’ll raise from the auction.
“I’ll save the money I earn to buy a heifer like my big sisters Emma and Megan,” Abbie said.
Also, Abbie will ride her horse Maggie in a bunch of classes in the junior division for kids 8-10, which means she’ll compete against her sister Emma who is 10. Both will ride in many of the same classes including; trail, western equitation, halter showmanship and some working ranch horse classes like dummy roping and team penning.
“Our oldest daughter Megan rode Maggie, then Emma rode her. Maggie’s just moved down the line. She’s been a great babysitter for all the kids to get started riding,” Chelsea said.
Abbie has been riding horses since she was around three years old.
“It's real fun. I finally get to get out there and ride instead of sitting and watching the other kids ride,” Abbie said.
Abbie is in the same Bonneville County 4H club as her older sisters, called The Young Riders led by her mom Chelsea Butikofer and Mark Romriell. Kim Weiland, the Bonneville County 4H office secretary, leads the chicken club she belongs to called Funny Farm.