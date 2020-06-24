During Addison Hurst’s first year in 4-H as a Cloverbud, she raised a Boer goat named Spot.
Now that Spot is expecting, Addison plans to raise her kid in 4-H this year and she’ll participate again as a Cloverbud.
“Last year was fun. I got to lead Spot in the Cloverbud parade,” Addison said.
Additionally, she plans to raise a market pig and market goat this year and next year too when she can participate as a junior showman in 4-H. Addison is 7 and belongs to the Bonneville County New Sweden Livestock 4-H club led by Kristie Ackerman.
This year Addison joined a new weaving club started in Bonneville County earlier this year and led by Laurel Cahoon. Unfortunately the club was only able to have three meetings before the coronavirus pandemic hit and typical 4-H meetings were shut down. Cahoon still holds meetings via Face time offered on Facebook.
Addison’s parents are Tiffnee and Scott Hurst of the New Sweden area.
“It’s been tricky but Laurel was able to teach the kids the basics before the shutdown,” Tiffnee Hurst said.
So far Addison has learned about several different types of looms, she’s learned how to thread a Heddle loom that Cahoon made from hand, how to use a shuttle, and measure.
“I’ve made a purse so far and now we’re working on a scarf that I hope to enter at the county fair,” Addison said. “My scarf is made from wool and is blue, pink and purple, my favorite colors of the rainbow.”
Next, she’d like to weave a blanket and maybe a pillow case, she said. Since Addison enjoys art she learned new skills in an art class she took last year through the Bonneville County Extension office. She plans to take more weaving and painting projects in the future.
“I’ve learned a lot so far in 4H and I really like the 4H leaders too,” she said.
In her spare time Addison likes playing outside, and recently helped her mom plant a garden.