Natalie Hansen, 12, is enrolled in three 4-H clubs: a sewing club, an archery club and an animal club.
This is her third year in 4-H and her third year in the Sew What Bonneville County 4-H Club. The club is led by Kelly Mullinaux with assistant Marilyn Culp. In the club, the kids sew a variety of projects including an end-of-the-year project that they select themselves. They choose their favorites to enter into the 4-H fair in August.
Natalie has sewn an assortment of clothing and crafts including an apron, a skirt, some pillows, a sewing machine pad, a knapsack and a purse in her 4-H club. Natalie sews in her spare time, too.
“It’s cool to make my own stuff. It can be frustrating sometimes but it’s fun, too,” she said.
This is Natalie’s second year doing archery in the Flaming Arrows 4-H Club, also led by Kelly Mullinaux.
“Natalie has a good time because she has friends in the club. She was invited by a friend and then invited another friend. She discovered she loves archery and is very good at it,” said her mom, Erica Hansen.
Natalie is also in the Boots and Blue Jeans market animal club led by Coco and Jan Cervantes. This is her second year raising a Boer market goat along with her sister Allison, 14. This year her sister Megan, 8, will also raise a market goat. Natalie will pick up her goat sometime in March. She’s hoping for a better outcome this year.
“Last year my goat didn’t make it. It was sad but when my sister’s market goat sold, she split her money with me,” Natalie said. “We all learned a lot.”
Natalie likes all of her different 4-H clubs and projects and likes the social aspect of 4-H, too.
“4-H is really fun and I’ve made some really good friends,” she said.
In her spare time, Natalie loves to read, play volleyball and be hilarious, her mom said. She also sings in Terri’s TaVaci, a performance choir and builds underwater robots in an after-school program called SeaPerch.
SeaPerch is a program of the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, in which students build robots to compete by maneuvering through obstacles, picking things up and setting them down again. There are three students per team and they must participate in their assigned job and use teamwork and communication for the robot to perform its tasks, said her mom.
Natalie lives on the west side of Idaho Falls in the Osgood area with her parents Nathan and Erica, her brother and sisters, along with some cats, some chickens and, very soon, with some goats.
