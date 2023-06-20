At just 17, Tannabe Cecil's list of accomplishments is very long. She’s president of the Lost River Straight Shooters 4-H club, she participates in a statewide 4-H leadership training program, she’s taking classes at College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls while tending to her high school studies, and she works at her family’s restaurant and movie theater, learning about business.
Tannabe does a bunch of jobs at Scoops Corner Cafe and Main Theater on Main Street in Mackay. She makes Italian sodas and specialty coffee, works as a cashier and waits tables.
“I’m an extrovert, so this is what I really love doing,” she said. “My siblings and I trade off and run different shifts so we all learn every aspect of the business. It’s like an internship in business.”
The historic building was closed until being purchased and renovated by Tannabe’s parents, Jesse and Mindy Cecil.
The cafe is open from 11 a.m., to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and movie nights are Friday and Saturday in the theater connected to the cafe. The family renovated the complex and opened it for the first time last summer. With the addition of a heating system, they hope to be open year-round.
“To run all year around and show movies every weekend is our goal,” she said. “It's been a lot of work but there is so much history here, it’s really cool. We have people come in and tell us they remember going on their first date here in the theater.”
By next May, Tannabe will graduate from high school and from CEI with an Associates Degree. Next fall she’ll head to the Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colorado, and major in business.
Her mom Mindy heads up the Mackay Farmer’s Market at Heritage Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, and all the kids pitch in and help. For both the cafe and for the farmers market, the family makes and sells homemade specialties, like chocolate and caramel turtles, individual sweet cream pies and Norwegian Wreaths, made from an old family recipe. They also sell various handmade items from wood.
“We sell out of the turtles every single week and the sweet cream pies sell like hotcakes. The Norwegian Wreaths are a special family recipe,” she said. “It’s all actually pretty cool.”
In her 4-H leadership club, she meets with kids from around Idaho over Zoom.
“It’s taught me a lot about what leadership looks like on a day-to-day basis,” Cecil said. “I love the demonstration opportunities at the fair for 4-H. We get the opportunity to showcase some of the interesting things we’ve learned.”
She’s president of her 4-H club led by Jeremy Hampton and Amber Beck. Kids in the Butte County club can choose to shoot skeet or learn how to shoot with a bow and arrow. Her younger sister, Eliana, 16, is vice president of the club and her younger brother Josiah, 13, is a member, too. The kids gain extra experience by helping in leading the club and helping club members complete their record books and other tasks.
Tannabe joined the club to get better at shooting at moving objects.
“I wanted to improve my aim with a rifle. Since we live on a ranch in the country, it gives us lots of opportunities, and I just wanted to practice in a safe way,” she said. “I admire Jeremy and Amber. It’s really cool to sit at their feet and learn from them. We have leaders that are outstanding in this community. All of my experiences in 4-H have been fantastic. It’s an incredible program and I’ve learned many skills that will help me for the rest of my life.”
