Kiley Roberts is looking forward to seeing the next president of the United States take the oath of office in Washington, D.C., this January.
The invitation was offered because Kiley, 13, enrolled in the 4-H Know Your Government program earlier this year.
“The opportunity is open to 13- and 14-year-olds who are enrolled in KYG but the trip is in question right now because of COVID-19,” she said. “It’s a lot to pay for that opportunity, especially at 13 but I’m busy earning money anyway for the trip which will cost about $2,200. It’s a great opportunity especially at my age. It’s really cool.”
One of the ways she’s earning money to attend the inauguration is by raising a market lamb for the Canyon County Fair in Nampa. This year she’s raising two Suffolk sheep named Tom and Jerry in the Vallivue 4H Club. She’ll sell one on her own and sell the other at the 4-H livestock auction Friday July 24 at the Canyon County Fairgrounds at the conclusion of the fair.
Due to COVID-19 the auction will be held online on liveauctiontv.com.
“Having a virtual auction will be interesting. My sheep are built really well. They have long eye lashes and I don’t know if that will help them sell but they are pretty spoiled,” Kiley said.
Kiley’s Grandmother, Stephanie Peters, said the market livestock sale was created to give 4-H and FFA members an opportunity to sell their animals.
“We appreciate the commitment of our commissioners at this time and all the 4-H and FFA members are so thankful to have a platform to be able to still sell the animals at this time,” Peters said.
Another 4H highlight for Kiley was attending the KYG three-day conference held at the Boise Capitol Building in the Ada County Courthouse over President’s Day weekend. The youth learned all about the United States Government with hands-on activities about the judicial and legislative branches of government. Gov. Brad Little was a special guest and speaker along with several local and state representatives and commissioners.
“It was really cool that the governor was there. We also did mock trials where we learned a lot,” Kiley said. “I played a prosecuting attorney and it was really fun. It was kinda like a vacation because we stayed in a hotel that was luxurious. People were very nice and it was fun to be with friends too”
Because of that experience Kiley is considering a career as a prosecuting attorney one day. In her spare time she likes to draw, write short stories, swim and has taken up tie dying. She also plays the ukulele.