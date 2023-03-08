Megan Hansen is trying out sewing and raising a market goat during her first year in 4-H.
Megan, 8, has learned a little about sewing and what it takes to raise a goat from her older sisters Natalie, 12, and Allison, 14.
“I know a little about sewing and goats and I like both of them,” she said.
Megan’s in the Sew What Bonneville County 4-H Club led by Kelly Mullinaux and assistant Marilyn Culp.
Megan would rather sew something herself instead of buying it in a store. She also uses her creativity to make each project special.
“In sewing I get to wear what I make and it's nice because I know I made it,” she said. “I like to pick out the fabric and make it my own style, and make it unique. Our leader gets a cool pattern and makes suggestions on what to buy.”
In the club, members are given a project idea and fabric suggestions and select their favorite design. They’ll sew several projects, depending on the size or difficulty, but usually one project every month. In the final month, they’ll select their own special project and can enter it or any others they sewed in the Bonneville County 4-H Fair in August.
As far as goats go, in the next few weeks, Megan and her sisters will pick out their 4-H goats to raise. Megan is in the Boots and Blue Jeans 4-H Club led by Coco and Jan Cervantes. Last year her older sister Natalie had some unfortunate luck raising her goat but Allison and her goat did well. Megan and her sisters are looking forward to raising goats this year.
“Last year my sisters’ goats weren’t the best. Goats can be stubborn,” Megan said. “They just go around doing a lot of things, they can run fast, but are very friendly and come up to people and are very playful.”
In her spare time, Megan likes to read about any subject. She likes singing, learning the piano and playing with friends. She belongs to Terri’s TaVaci, a local children’s singing and performance group. They perform original songs with actions, props, choreography with lots of humor thrown in. The choir practices throughout the school year and performs free to the public at the Civic Auditorium in May and December.
Megan lives on the west side of Idaho Falls in the Osgood area with her parents Nathan and Erica, her little brother Zachary, 5, along with some chickens, cats and her two beloved pet snakes.
