Kadence Shurtz’s list of 4-H projects is long and so is a list of awards she’s won.
Kadence, 15, of Ririe, initially joined horse 4-H at age 8 to improve her riding skills. Then she took additional riding lessons from Kammie Camphouse of Idaho Falls. Then she branched out and for the last few years she’s raised market steers and a heifer along with market lambs and a ewe.
“I’m best at showing horses, but I really like showing livestock, too, even though it’s a lot more work and commitment from January to fair time,” she said.
Last year, she won Grand Champion with her breeding ewe at the Bonneville County Fair and she won Reserve Champion at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
“I was really proud of the ewe I leased from Ty Barnard,” she said. “I like working with Ty, learning about genetics and feed. He’s our mentor.”
Shurtz’s parents, Ryan and Kristin Shurtz, raise cattle in the Ririe area and market some of their calf crop to other 4-Hers.
“I think when I get older, I want to raise 4-H club calves and sell them to other 4-Hers but I also want to have some pretty fancy reining horses,” she said.
Kadence won first place in the horsemanship class at the state fair two years ago. She placed second in horsemanship last year at the Bonneville County Fair.
Kadence rides in English, pleasure, jumping, trail, working ranch horse, bareback, reining, Western pleasure and some snaffle bit classes. Kadence still has her first horse, Sulley, who is 32 but now competes on a horse named Cash. She used the money from her livestock projects to buy a young mare named Macy that she said is coming along nice.
Kadence has also been involved in livestock judging for the last three or four years, and last year she won second in the county fair and second at the state fair.
“Kadence likes livestock judging and is learning about EPD (Expected Progeny Differences) and helps us decide who to breed and to what. It’s a whole different education,” said her mom, Kristin.
Kadence is president of the Snake River Roping Wranglers 4-H club led by Crystal Profit and her mom and Kadence is active in her FFA Chapter at Ririe High School. She recently competed in horse judging at the state FFA conference and placed 10th.
