At just 10 years old and as a first-year market goat showman, Gwyn Lovell won reserve grand champion in showmanship in the junior division recently at the Bonneville County Fair.
She took home a red rosette ribbon and competed against more than 25 junior showmen with her Boer goat.
“I feel like I did pretty well, and the judge said it went well,” she said. “I always had control when I asked my goat to walk and set up.”
Gwyn and her siblings work with their animals often in the summer and increase the time they work with them as the county fair approaches. She’s in the Wind Wranglers Bonneville County 4-H Club led by Emily Frazier and Melissa Holm. Her parents are Josh and Jordelle Lovell of Ririe.
“We teach them to walk and how to stand and we run with them to get all their energy out,” Gwyn said. “Sometimes we practice twice a day before the fair.”
Gwyn has also shown horses, and last year she won sixth place in horsemanship and fourth in Western Equitation. She rides a 25-year-old horse named Elizabeth she calls Lizzy.
“She’s all back with a white diamond in her forehead and a white sock on her left front foot,” Gwyn said. “She’s got some race horse blood in her and has won a few races. Even though she’s older, she still lopes really well.”
Last year in 4-H, she raised a pig but it didn’t make weight. Her pig was white with tiny black and brown dots, she said. A few times the pigs got out of their pen and enjoyed the family garden, she said.
Pigs aren’t necessarily her favorite, she said, and sometimes her sheep jumped up on her and nibbled on her clothes.
“I don’t love either of them but I don't hate them either. My favorite is my horse and I like to lope,” she said.
In her spare time, she likes playing with a new litter of six kittens.