Iris Mann
Iris Mann won Best in Show in modeling during the Style Revue at the Eastern Idaho State Fair two years ago, and she just qualified to go to the EISF again in the same class by winning Best of Show in modeling during the Bonneville County 4-H Fair in Idaho Falls.

At the county fair, she competed against others in the junior and intermediate categories. She sewed and modeled a white, knee-length, cotton knit dress with pink, purple and yellow flowers, with a matching belt.

