Iris Mann won Best in Show in modeling during the Style Revue at the Eastern Idaho State Fair two years ago, and she just qualified to go to the EISF again in the same class by winning Best of Show in modeling during the Bonneville County 4-H Fair in Idaho Falls.
At the county fair, she competed against others in the junior and intermediate categories. She sewed and modeled a white, knee-length, cotton knit dress with pink, purple and yellow flowers, with a matching belt.
Iris credits her grandmother Joy Boyle and her mom for teaching her how to sew. Iris’s parents are Evan and Sharla Mann. Boyle leads the sewing club she belongs to along with her older sisters.
When her older sisters gave her modeling advice. Iris added some ideas of her own and her own and came up with her own modeling style, she said.
“I think I have a good smile and I made up my own modeling pattern that is unique and different. I started out with a zig zag in the corner and ended at the top of a triangle and walked forward to the judges for questions,” she said. “I used my sister’s triangle pattern and added some things to mix it up, which made it a little different.”
She also had to be creative when it came to sewing the dress she modeled.
“I thought the dress pattern we found was perfect but when we opened up the package there was not a pattern guide, so we had to use a different one but that ended up too big, so we had to use another pattern guide so the dress would fit me,” she said. “What I learned is there’s no perfect pattern.”
She still gets nervous in spite of her past successes.
“I was really nervous the whole time,” she said.
She plans to wear her dress to church events and other occasions. She’s been sewing for five years since she was a cloverbud in 4-H.
She also has raised Polled Hereford steers in 4-H that she sells during the market animal sale. This year she also decided to raise a market Boer goat.
This year while showing her steer, Iris won a red ribbon for showmanship and a blue ribbon for quality. This is the third year she’s raised a steer. She selects her 4-H project from her grandfather, Stan Boyle’s herd. Boyle is a Bonneville County Fairboard member and he and his wife Joy lead one of the oldest 4-H livestock clubs in Bonneville County.
Iris’s steer weighed 110 pounds at birth and grew to a hefty 1,525 pounds at weigh-in.
Iris really enjoys her family’s Herefords and plans to have them the rest of her life.
“I really love steers — they’re pretty much like great big dogs,” she said.
Herefords win out as her favorite over goats.
“This is my first year raising a goat. Goats aren’t a favorite of mine but he is really well behaved,” she said.
Iris uses the money she earns with her ribbons as spending money but saves the rest.
“I get to spend my ribbon money but the rest goes straight into my college account and mission account,” she said.
In her spare time, she plays softball and the piano.