Eleven-year-old Evelyn Burt of Lewisville is state fair bound.
She’ll compete in the walk/trot class on Sept 4 at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot during the day-long 4H horse events held in the grandstand arena.
During her first year in 4H, Evelyn worked very hard to win a spot in the state fair. She qualified in early August during the combined Fremont and Madison County Fair 4H horse show held in Rexburg. She had the support from her parents, Rachael and Nathan Burt, plus her younger brothers, Douglas, 9, Levi, 6, and Bradley, 4.
“My brothers and my parents got up early to see me ride at the county fair,” she said. “I wanted to show my family more about what I can do on a horse.”
Evelyn has been interested in learning to ride for quite some time and her parents made it possible.
“We are all very proud of her and with all her hard work. She really wanted to win so she could go to state. She practiced as much as she could and was frustrated sometimes but she was determined and never gave up. So when they announced her name over the loud speaker that she won second place she cried happy tears. I’m so happy that all her hard work paid off,” Rachel said.
Evelyn belongs to the Wild Hearts 4H Club in Madison County led by Karisa Eddins, who grew up in horse 4H. In the walk/trot class riders demonstrate their abilities to ride plus control their horse in the walk and trot in different directions in the arena. Evelyn rode a gelding named Brownie owned by Eddins.
“I’m a bit nervous about riding in the state fair but I’m very excited,” Evelyn said. “Karisa was giving me riding lessons and asked me if I wanted to try out 4H. I joined last May and it’s been really fun for me. I really enjoy 4H. Karisa lets me use Brownie. He’s a Welsh pony."
Rachael added, “Karisa has been amazing and great to work with. She’s helped Evelyn a lot.”
Next year, she’d like to enter other riding classes to expand her skills. One day, she’d like to own a leopard Appaloosa horse because of its unusual markings. She has always been interested in horses and riding them and quickly lists a number of reasons why.
“There’s a lot of reasons, seven or eight reasons, why I’ve always wanted to ride horses. I want to help my grandpa Paul Burt on his farm with his cattle. He lives in Utah but has a cattle ranch in Montana about an hour away from here,” Evelyn said. “I’ve always wanted to own my horse and for a while I had some stress. My mom said she’d read that a horse can help relieve stress. Riding horses gets your mind off things, so I started taking lessons and I never gave up.”
Next year, she’d like to ride in more classes. As for the future, she’s already picked a career.
“I love animals a lot and I study animals all the time. My dream is to become a veterinarian when I grow up to give horses and other animals a second chance in life,” she said.
In her spare time, she helps her parents out with her three younger brothers, reads about animals and watches vet shows about them, and she plays volleyball.