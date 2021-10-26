Zac Church competed at the 4H national shooting sports competitions in Grand Island, Nebraska earlier this year and has qualified to compete again next year.
Shooting sports and working part time at the Skyline Gun Club, west of Idaho Falls, are a means to an end along with being a Civil Air Patrol Cadet Second Lieutenant and flight commander, he said. Church’s ultimate goal is to attend the US Military Academy at West Point and become an Army Officer through the Special Operations Command.
“I want to defend my country as best as I can, and through shooting sports I have some of the experience needed with firearms,” he said.
Last summer was a busy one for church, 16. He competed at nationals for Shotgun and in the trap, skeet and sporting clays disciplines. He’s qualified for nationals again in the archery division where he’ll shoot in the FITA, field and 3D archery events. He also spent nine days in Boise at a Civil Air Patrol Encampment in Boise where he trained new cadets, after spending time in Utah at a Search and Rescue Emergency Services Academy.
His parents are Melanie and Alan Church of Idaho Falls. His grandfather Paul Church was a paratrooper during World War 11 and wrote a book entitled Cigarettes for Bread about his experience being in a German Prisoner of War Camp, Church said.
Zac belongs to two Bonneville County 4H shooting sports clubs; the Bonneville County Sharp Shooters Club led by Jan Prudent and the Flaming Arrows Archery Club led by Kelly Mullineax.
Whether someone is interested in a hobby or more serious competition, Church recommends getting involved in shooting sports.
“I get to shoot with a lot of great guys,” he said. “They are some of the most polite people in the world. I’ve made friends with people from all over. One of my friends from Florida even wants to come to Idaho to shoot with us.”
Church finds shooting is calming.
“It’s almost a way for me to relax while at the same time powdering a target,” he said. “It’s definitely an acquired skill to shoot well, and it is fun.”
He’s been fortunate to have a few older guys coach him at the Skyline Gun Range.
“I’ve had them coach me in the finer points of shooting Trap and Skeet,” he said. “And one fiend who passed away recently taught me a lot about Sporting Clays.”
Church recommends 4H shooting sports to others.
“Even if you don’t know how to shoot, 4H can teach you how and to have fun doing it,” he said. “Making friends and shooting goes hand in hand. Where else can you make friends that you’ll be friends
with your entire life? I’ve never heard of bulling or hazing among shooters. They know what it’s like to be singled out so they don’t pick on others.”
Zac also raises livestock in 4H. He’s raised Saanen and Alpine dairy goats and Boer meat goats along with a Berkshire Hampshire-cross pig.
For the last two years his dairy goat was Bonneville County’s Grand Champion dairy goat.
“For my pig and my market goat I showed decently well but I got Grand Champion Showman and Grand Champion DOE with my dairy doe goat. In the Large Animal Round Robin I placed third. The Large Animal Round Robin is where the top showman in each of the seven large animal species classes show seven different types of large animals,” he said.
Goats are his favorite because of their fun personalities.
“My goats still like to jump into my lap and cuddle with me even though my Saanen is 215 pounds and my Boar goat is 80 pounds,” he said.
Zac already has some of his 4H animal projects for next year and is busily practicing archery for the nationals next summer.
“I’d like to thank Bonneville County 4H for their generous support of all my 4H projects,” he said.