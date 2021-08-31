Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Brock Thompson has been raising market steers for two years now and this year will show and market a steer at the Madison County Fair and show a second market steer at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
Thompson is 11 and is the son of Jared and Lori Thompson of Rexburg. He belongs to the Madison County 4H club named the Rowdy Bunch 4H club led by Scott and Tracy Parker.
Kids can opt to take their market animals to the EISF in Blackfoot by declaring their intentions during the spring weigh in, said Jared Thompson.
Last year, he won two blue ribbons for his livestock at the Madison County Fair. The 2021 edition of the Madison County Fair in Rexburg is August 18-21.
To get more experience, he showed his steers at a jackpot in Idaho Falls earlier this summer and he showed at a livestock show in Utah also.
“Oh yeah I really like this and I like getting experience by going to jackpots before our fair,” he said. “It gives me good experience because most of my animals have been a challenge.”
He enjoys working with livestock like his uncle Mike Nelson of Rexburg.
“It is fun to walk them and sometimes I win too,” Brock said. “I like that we have beef to eat but sometimes I don’t like getting up early in the morning to feed and carrying buckets of feed that are really heavy.”
Brock is saving the money he earns from the sale of his animals for college.