To decipher between their 4H chickens, Daphne Bingham and her younger brother Ari found a simple solution.
“Our Sage Gem Bantam chickens looked identical so we painted their toenails to tell which was which,” Daphne said.
Daphne, 12, and Ari, 9, discovered 4H after their family moved to Arco from downtown Denver. Their parents are Nic and Kirsten Bingham and Nic is originally from Idaho Falls.
“Once we found out about 4H, we knew we wanted to do it,” Daphne said. “I didn’t know what to take so when my brother decided to raise chickens I decided to do it with him.”
There was another problem though when it turned out when Daphne’s chicken she named Penelope was a rooster all along, instead of a hen.
“I thought I was raising up a hen until the week before the fair when I ended up finding out he was a rooster, so I changed his name to Kevin The Cockrell and had to change my entry in the quality class too,” she said.
Daphne and Kevin The Cockrell won a blue ribbon in quality and took third place in showmanship. Daphne is in Anne MacConnell’s Butte County 4H club named the BirdBrains.
“He was a good and a pretty docile chicken and I didn’t have much trouble showing him,” Daphne said. “He did pretty good and only started screaming a few times while he was being judged.”
Since Kevin The Cockrell placed well in quality he was among the first auctioned. She also marketed four other chickens which sold for $100 each, she said. Her market birds were the Buff Orpington breed, raised for meat and egg production.
“If you get first, buyers are eager to buy your chickens because they know they are good quality chickens,” she said. “One of our friends bought them and gave them back to us because they wanted me to have a good first year in 4H. As for Kevin The Cockrell, I gave him to a friend because she has a really good spot for him.”
Until next year Daphne is enjoying having chickens around and next spring she’ll order some more chicks to raise. She’s also planning on raising a 4H market pig.
“Our chickens are laying eggs now,” she said. “Last spring, we were glad to be able to even get chickens. Because of the pandemic there was a huge shortage of chicks because everyone was raising their own food. Because of that, we got our sale chickens a lot earlier than our show chickens so we had to build different pens for them.”
Last summer, Daphne along with her best friend Maycee Curtis of Arco tried out for queen of the Atomic Days Rodeo held in Arco. Daphne won second attendant and Maycee placed third. Daphne is also interested in competing in junior rodeo.
“We did the queen contest and we got to go to a few different rodeos,” she said. “I like to ride Bee my mare. She’s white with freckles all over her. Next year we will compete in junior rodeo.”