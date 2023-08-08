Hesston Beck is learning how to shoot trap in a 4-H club led by his mom Amber Beck.
As a youth participant in the Lost Rivers Straight Shooters Club in Custer County, kids also can choose to learn archery and hunting skills, too.
This summer, sometimes Hesston, 15, said he doesn’t have a lot of extra time to practice because he has a part-time job at Scoops Corner Cafe in Mackay. While shooting clays is enjoyable, it's very challenging to track and hit a moving clay target, he said.
“I don’t have much time but I do like to trap shoot and I like hunting, too,” he said. “It’s fun but I’m not very good at it yet so I need to practice more.”
This is his first year in 4-H. His dad is Travis Beck and the family lives in Mackay.
Recently at the Atomic Days Celebration in Arco, Hesston and other club members worked at a booth selling hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, sodas and water as a fundraiser for their 4-H club. His parents organized the fundraiser. They’ve been food/vending service contractors at the INL for about 20 years. They’re also in the process of setting up several side businesses in the food service industry in the Mackay area.
This is the first time the club had a booth at the event.
“It went really, really well,” Amber Beck said. “We gave the kids in our club some instructions but they jumped right in and anticipated what was needed and did an amazing job. I was so amazed and proud of our youth.”
Another one of Hesston’s interests is building various things from Lego bricks.
He recently built a three-dimensional Yoda “Star Wars” character that is several feet tall.
“I really enjoyed it. There are 1,771 pieces total and it only took me eight hours all together to build,” he said. “Some of the pieces were really small, too. The small pieces add to the detail of the character.”
When he’s not building something out of Legos, he enjoys shopping for Legos.
“Sometimes I go through thrift stores to look for Legos and sometimes I get really good deals,” he said. “And sometimes, I make up my own creations out of other Lego sets.”
