Boston Lovell
Boston Lovell

 Submitted photo

Boston Lovell has shown horses and has raised market sheep and pigs, but this year, he raised a market goat for the first time.

“Raising goats and sheep is an exciting experience and definitely has had its surprises,” he said. “My sheep was really fun. She was little, kinda shy and hard to catch, so I needed my mom’s help, but we made a lot of progress.”

