Boston Lovell has shown horses and has raised market sheep and pigs, but this year, he raised a market goat for the first time.
“Raising goats and sheep is an exciting experience and definitely has had its surprises,” he said. “My sheep was really fun. She was little, kinda shy and hard to catch, so I needed my mom’s help, but we made a lot of progress.”
The morning of the goat and sheep show at the Bonneville County 4-H Fair, Boston,12 and his parents Josh and Jordelle Lovell of Ririe were informed that his goat was not fully castrated.
“This being the first year to show market goats for us, many new things were learned, such as the anatomy of a partially castrated goat,” Jordelle said.
That morning, Boston worked with the Bonneville Fair Livestock Committee and learned that his goat had an unfair advantage due to an increase in testosterone.
“It resulted in him automatically taking a red ribbon in his quality class, which Boston agreed to,” Jordelle said. “Everything worked out well in the end and we were grateful for the kind help of the livestock committee.”
Boston and his siblings belong to the Wind Wranglers 4-H Club in Bonneville County led by Emily Frasure and Melissa Holm. Boston enjoyed getting to know the Boer goat breed.
“Some of the goats were stalled in the pig barn because the goat barn was full and my goat didn’t mind drinking from the same water nipple as the pigs,” Boston said. “I think he was pretty funny, and goats definitely eat most everything.”
He also had a trial with the two pigs he’s raised the last two years. The first one was pretty small and didn’t sell well at the online auction held during COVID-19. The second one didn’t reach the target weight requirement but he still had a good experience, he said.
Boston and his siblings work with their animals every day and increase that as the fair approaches.
“They’ve been working hard all summer for fair week,” Jordelle said.
A few years ago Boston rode his horse Jim in “a little bit of everything,” he said. Boston and Jim competed in horsemanship and trail and he qualified for the Eastern
Idaho State Fair in dummy roping where, during the working ranch horse competition, he took first place in his unit, Jordelle said.
“4-H is good because it teaches a lot of things and you have a lot of fun experiences with animals,” he said. “It’s really exciting when you do something big because you want to go out and do it again next year,” he said.
In his spare time, Boston enjoys drawing, playing with Legos and “video games are always an option,” he said.