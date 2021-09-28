Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Madelynn Anderson plans to train a third Wild American mustang in 4H next year.
So far she’s trained two mustangs. She bought back the first mustang she trained last year and sold this year’s project, named Suede.
With Suede this year, she won grand champion along with a buckle and a purple ribbon at the annual Wild American Mustang auction at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Suede was the second mustang Anderson, 18, has trained through the 4H and Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro program. Suede sold during the Sept. 4 auction for $2,000. Anderson decided to sell Suede since she bought back her last year’s project named Millie.
“I hope she went to a good home,” she said.
The program was begun in 2009 when the BLM and 4H joined together to gentle weanling and yearling wild horses and burros. Anderson’s reasons for taking on an American mustang are simple.
“I like to challenge myself,” she said. “I also like to see how they progress and become docile. Being docile was Suede’s personality."
Anderson belongs to the Rockin’ 4H Club in Jefferson County led by Kristi Conover where she’s enrolled in several other 4H horse projects. Anderson recommends other 4Hers try out training a mustang.
“I’d suggest it to anyone. It’s a good challenge,” she said.
Suede came from the Challis range. Mustangs range in the Bruneau area of Idaho also. Auctions are held at the Western Idaho State Fair too each fall, along with the EISF. According to the BLM website, the Wild Horse and Burro Program was established in 1971. The website states that wild horses and burros are “living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West,” as they range on about 26.9 million acres of public lands in 10 states in the West.
Anderson’s parents are Scott Anderson of Rigby and Heather Anderson of Idaho Falls. They are impressed with Anderson’s training abilities.
“I tease her a lot and call her a horse whisperer because she can train anything,” Heather Anderson said. “She’s really calm and good with them.”