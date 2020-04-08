Shooting sports and horse projects keep Piper Palmer involved in 4-H all year long since shooting sports are taught in the winter and extend to the summer and horse projects which are mainly a summer activity.
And she’s excelled at both. In shooting sports she’s qualified to compete in district and state 4-H matches.
“I think shooting is just fun and it’s something my dad, Robert Palmer, and my grandpa, Terry Palmer, have done,” she said. “I like to go hunting with them. We usually hunt deer and sometimes elk.”
She belongs to the Fremont County Sharp Shooters 4-H club taught by Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries.
Last year Piper, 12, entered her new bay gelding named Shivers in some horse classes and qualified for state in the walk-trot class and the halter class. The leaders of the Fremont County Trail Blazers 4-H club are Becky Crapo and Tamara Butterfield.
“I decided to try the horse classes when I got a new horse and I thought it would be another way to connect and grow with him,” Piper said. “Hopefully this year I’ll get into some riding classes like western equitation. I wanted to work up slowly to the riding classes because I haven’t really gotten to know Shivers yet.”
Piper has been involved in 4-H for five years and joined because her mom, Rosanna, and her grandmother, Carolena, are leaders. Piper has taken sewing, cooking, cake decorating, rockets and Legos. Some of the subjects were taught during day camps.
“Day camps are really fun and help with team building and are a way to make new friends,” she said. “I joined to learn about all the different things you can do it in 4-H, and having my mom and grandma as leaders has made it nice because they can help me a little more.”
4-H has been a big part of her life.
“Competing can make me nervous but when I get into it I challenge myself to do better,” she said.
And her mom added, “4-H is an awesome program that teaches life skills the kids will never forget. You never remember a good day of watching TV but you do remember a good day in 4-H and all the things you’ve accomplished in 4-H.”
In her spare time Piper likes to ride Shivers bareback at home. She likes camping, fishing and hunting and belongs to Dance Addiction in Rexburg where she competes in the Jazz category and lyrical categories.