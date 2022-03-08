Although 10-year-old Emma Butikofer enjoys chicken 4H she loves horse 4H better.
She’s shown in the junior division for kids between the ages of 8-10, for two years in both chicken and horse 4H.
“I like horse 4H because it's way funner. I like to be able to ride horses and spend time with my horse,” Emma said.
Emma has shown a 22-year-old, sorrel quarter horse mare named Maggie
“She’s about 15-hands tall and real stout. She’s real quiet and doesn’t spook and she’s good at equitation,” she said.
Maggie is really good in the trails class too where a lot of the skills are up to the horse, said her mom Chelsea Butikofer. In the trail class, she placed fourth in the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot last fall and she placed fifth in English equitation.
“It’s a pretty big deal to place in the state fair, she’s placed the last two years during the state fair,” said Chelsea Butikofer. Her parents are Chelsea and Austin Butikofer of Idaho Falls.
“A lot of it is put on the horse. When it comes to doing the obstacles in the trail class Maggie pays attention and knows where she is and she gives a rider a lot of confidence,” Chelsea Butikofer said.
Clubs usually start meeting after the first of the year and for horse 4H, the kids start riding once the weather breaks. The Butikofer kids like practicing in the outdoor arena at the Bonneville County fairgrounds.
“There are advantages in riding in one of the arenas at the fairgrounds because the horses get used to it and are more comfortable when it comes to riding in the same arena during the fair,’’ Chelsea Butikofer said.
This year, Emma is riding a five-year-old bay mare named Libby. Emma’s passing Maggie down to her younger sister Abbie. Emma and Abbie, 8, will compete against one another in the junior division.
“Libby’s a pretty good horse, '' I showed in an open show last fall that wasn’t affiliated with 4H and she won first place in Western pleasure and in Western equitation. I’m excited,” Emma said. “I’ve also won a buckle for the last two years of being the high point winner in the junior division in Bonneville County horse 4H.”
Emma will show Libby in showmanship, in the working ranch horse classes, and English equitation. This summer she’ll enter the bareback equitation class and the cart class for the first time at the county fair.
In chicken 4H, Emma raised and entered the meat chicken class where kids raise a pen of three chickens and sell them at the livestock auction at the county fair. She also won first place in the junior division in showmanship with her little Speckled Sussex hen.
“She’s wanting to do different projects and we’ve got a whole pen of chickens out back,” Chelsea Butikofer said. “Emma wanted to do that since her older sister Megan did it, so it made it easy. They are judged in quality and it’s crazy to see how much these chickens sell for. They go for hundreds of dollars. It’s cool to see the support from the community.”
Emma already has plans for the money she earned at the livestock auction.
“I’m going to save it and buy a mini Angus heifer and probably raise and show her babies,” she said.
In her spare time Emma and her family enjoy moving cattle with some ranchers they know. She plays basketball in a local league.
“I want to keep doing 4H and going to shows and playing basketball. I like going to school and being with my friends and I like math” she said.
She belongs to the Funny Farm club led by Kim Weiland. Her Young Riders Club is led by Chelsea Butikofer and Mark Romriell. Both are 4H clubs in Bonneville County.