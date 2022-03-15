Rodie Rassmussen competed in a 4H Skill-A-Thon in hunting with an archery competition and would recommend it to others regardless of skill level.
The competition was held in Jerome and was divided into age groups and skill level. Rodie, 11, competed in the 11-13 years of age and in the intermediate level.
“The competition was really fun. I had a brand new bow and arrow. Since I'm homeschooled it was fun to be around all the other kids. I would definitely recommend (the competition) to others,” he said.
In addition to shooting, there’s a written portion of the competition. In that area Rodie excelled.
“Most of the stuff in the written part, I had learned through the Idaho hunting and trapping big game regulations,” he said.
In the meantime, Rodie practices nearly every day.
“I go out every day and shoot my bow and there is a 4H archery club here so I’d like to get into that,” he said.
One day, he’d like to go bear hunting with his bow and arrow and has gone deer and elk hunting with his family with a rifle.
Next, when he turns 12 in a few months, he’ll be old enough to get a trapping license.
He’s also taken various shooting classes where kids learn how to shoot BB guns and pistols.
“I liked that even though there were no cool weapons like the .380 Winchester rifle,” he said.
He’s also enrolled in the Bonneville County New Sweden 4H Club and raises market Dorper lambs.
“They are the kindest sheep,” he said. “We have one that when you call her name she comes over to have her head rubbed and she wags her tail like crazy.”
Rodie likes raising market lambs but is careful to not get too attached.
“People get so attached to their market animals that it’s hard when it comes to selling them,” he said. “You have to remember that first, it is a market animal and will be sold at the end of the summer.”
He also raises bunnies and the family has their own breeding pair. He plans to show them in an agility class at the fair. His family has made a hutch for their bunnies out of an old wooden tv stand, he said.
He likes taking classes at the extension office and often takes classes his mom, Aleice Rassmussen, teaches. He’s taken a barn quilts class where he painted designs on three small square boards that when they’re done, he’ll hang in his room. He enjoys the annual Blitz Week in June where a wide variety of classes are taught at the extension office each day for a week.
He’s also had fun in a Cup Cake Wars class where teams of kids decorate cupcakes that are then judged. He also likes the Chopped Class where teams of kids are given different ingredients that they combine into a dish or meal. Both were done through his local homeschool group.